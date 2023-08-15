Genshin Impact unveils your next two husbandos, Neuvillette and Wriothesley

Genshin Impact may have earned itself the nickname "Waifu Impact" back when it first launched, but the devs at HoYoverse have demonstrated a remarkable adaptability when it comes to changing direction in order to give the fans what they want. And, as it quickly transpired, Genshin fans are typically way more excited at the prospect of a buff boyfriend than a waify girlfriend (although to be fair, there's plenty of room for both in a playable roster that now contains upwards of 70 characters).

Neuvillette and Wriothesley are the fourth and fifth new characters announced for Version 4, which is due to launch tomorrow (August 16) with the introduction of Fontaine, the Hydro Nation of Justice. The new characters for Version 4.0 have already been revealed as Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet, so given this latest announcement's timing it's highly likely that N and W (as I'm now calling them for short) will make their appearance on Version 4.1, expected in late September.

The following character intros were released on Twitter yesterday, with a focus on the lore backgrounds of both. Neuvillette is the Chief Justice of Fontaine, because goodness knows gamers love a hot lawyer; while Wriothesley is essentially head prison warden at the Fortress of Meropide:

#GenshinImpactFontaine #Neuvillette

Neuvillette: Ordainer of Inexorable Judgment

Iudex of Fontaine



"Given that our previous behind-the-scenes editorial on the Hydro Archon earned us the honorable epithet of 'tabloid journalism' from our dear Monsieur Neuvillette, this time we'll… pic.twitter.com/5w5iqPwo6l — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 14, 2023

#GenshinImpactFontaine #Wriothesley

Wriothesley: Emissary of Solitary Iniquity

Lord of the Fortress of Meropide



"Administrator of the Fortress of Meropide"

— If Wriothesley needed a namecard, this would suffice.

No foreword, and no epilogue. Just like that place of exiled… pic.twitter.com/Km4IeeuHGE — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 14, 2023

Practical details are thin on the ground right now, although we do know that Neuvillette will be a Hydro character while Wriothesley is a Cryo wielder, suggesting that they might be designed to work together as part of a Freeze team composition. No word on their respective weapons of choice yet, although reliable leaks allege a Polearm for Wriothesley and a Catalyst for Neuvillette.

When it comes to each character's rarity, there's been no official word, but we can deduce a few things from what we know already. Tall dudes in Genshin tend to be 5-star characters — because, again, HoYoverse have clearly figured out that's a design that fans are willing to pay big money to pull from the gacha. But, given their concurrent announcements, there's a possibility that one might turn out to be the 4-star bannermate to the other instead; in which case, my money would be on Neuvillette as the premium character. Going on vibes alone, though, they both have big 5-star energy, so I'd suggest you start saving up your Primogems now if you want to get hold of them both when they debut.