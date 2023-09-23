These games will leave Game Pass soon, so grab them while you can

With the latest update to Game Pass live, it means that older releases must make way for the new ones, and seven games are leaving the service soon.

This month, you have until September 30 to download and play the following games until they are pulled:

Beacon Pines (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Despot’s Game (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Last Call BBS (PC)

Moonscars (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Outriders (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Prodeus (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Weird West (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Weird West: Definitive Edition and Outriders need no introduction, but some of the other games might.

One of these is Beacon Pines - a cute but creepy adventure set within a mysterious book. You play as both the reader and its main character, Luka, who along with his friends, sets out to investigate something strange happening at the old warehouse. Sneak out late, make new friends, uncover hidden truths, and collect words on special golden charms to fill in a blank word and drastically change the course of fate. The game's interactive story branches and grows along with your choices, and one set of events can unlock new charms, leading you to jump back and forth between entirely different versions of the story.

Another is Despot's Game where the goal is to help humans, make it through a labyrinth. You won't need to control them in battles as they'll fight automatically. You can buy items for your humans such as swords, crossbows, coffins, and more, and some will even have mutations. The catch is that if you die, you have to start over entirely, and the whole world will be generated again from scratch. There is a multiplayer mode, too, with King of the Hill being a secret multiplayer mode that only unlocks once you beat the game.

Last Call BBS is a retro-style puzzle game from Zachtronics, with overwhelmingly positive reviews on Steam. In the game, you are sat in front of a retro computer filled with all sorts of puzzle games for you to download and play. There are eight in total boasting 90s high-resolution pixel art and an FM-infused soundtrack. Along the way, you will learn the story behind Last Call's mysterious sysop, The Barkeep, as well as the developers of the games and 90s PC manufacturer, Sawayama Corporation.

Single-player adventure platformer Moonscars stars the fierce clayborne warrior named Grey Irma, who is driven to find the Sculptor, and unravel the mystery of her existence. In the Black Mermaid-developed game, you will need to master new abilities to progress through the unforgiving nonlinear 2D world and face the relentless darkness out to destroy you. In Moonscars, every death is a lesson, and as you overcome each challenge, new truths will be revealed.

There's also Prodeus, a first-person shooter of old, re-imagined using modern rendering techniques and technology. It has features you'd expect from a modern AAA game, designed with retro aesthetics, and gameplay that invokes the tech-imposed limits of older hardware. Sounds interesting. The game features a hand-crafted campaign, co-op, and competitive multiplayer drawing on classic modes, a fully integrated level editor, and a built-in community map browser.

So, make sure you play each game before they go away for good, and remember to use your membership discount to save up to 20% to keep them in your library.