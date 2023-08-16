If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
These games are leaving PlayStation Plus Extra in September

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson
Published on

Eight games will soon be pulled from the PlayStation Plus Extra service.

These games will leave the service in September, save for one that leaves on August 31.

The games are:

  • Chicory: A Colorful Tale
  • Death end re;Quest 2
  • Deathloop
  • Nidhogg 2
  • Steep
  • Through the Darkest of Times
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition
  • Watch Dogs
  • Watch Dogs 2

Ubisoft's extreme winter sports game, Steep, will leave PlayStation Plus Extra on August 31. The rest will be taken off on September 19 (thanks, reddit).

While these titles may be leaving, plenty of others are still available on the service.

Most recently, PlayStation Plus users with an Extra or Premium subscription were offered Moving Out 2, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, Lost Judgment, Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed, Two Point Hospital: Jumbo Edition, Cursed to Golf, Dreams, Midnight Fight Express, and Spellforce 3 Reforced.

There's also Source of Madness, PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night, Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures, and PlayStation Premium Classics MediEvil: Resurrection, Ape Escape: On the Loose, and Pursuit Force: Extreme Justice.

Additionally, Lawn Mowing Simulator: Landmark Edition arrives August 28, and Sea of Stars will arrive on the service on its launch date, August 29.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor. With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

