PlayStation Plus August 2023 Lineup Includes Sea of Stars, Moving Out 2, and Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Sony has announced the batch of games PlayStation Plus users with an Extra or Premium subscription can download and play in August.

This month's lineup includes two indies available with Game Catalog on their respective launch days: Sea of Stars and Moving Out 2.

Sea of Stars, a turn-based RPG, tells the story of two Children of the Solstice who combine powers to perform Eclipse Magic.

Sea of Stars will be available when it launches on Tuesday, August 29, with all other titles available starting Tuesday, August 15.

Other PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games for August include Destiny 2: The Witch Queen (requires Destiny 2 to play), Lost Judgment, Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed, the super-fun Two Point Hospital: Jumbo Edition, Cursed to Golf, Dreams, Midnight Fight Express, Lawn Mowing Simulator: Landmark Edition (Aug. 28), and Spellforce 3 Reforced.

Source of Madness is also coming to PS4 and PS5. The Loam Lands is where this side-scrolling dark action roguelite takes place, and it is a Lovecraftian-inspired world powered by procedural generation and AI machine learning. Here, you will take on the role of a new Acolyte as they embark on a nightmarish odyssey.

Another title this month is PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night for PS4 and PS5. While in your PJs, this platforming adventure has you venturing into the night to become Catboy, Owlette, and Gekko. Your goal? Use your superpowers to defeat night-time baddies.

PS4 and PS5 users can both download and play Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures. The game features classic fairy tale worlds starring characters from Sony animated films. Take control of Drac and Mavis and play through unique worlds with a spin, including Little Red Riding Hood, The Emperor's New Clothes, and Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves.

PlayStation Premium Classics for August are MediEvil: Resurrection, Ape Escape: On the Loose, and Pursuit Force: Extreme Justice. All three are available on PS4 and PS5.