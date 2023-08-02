If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Game Pass gets a blast of indie awesomeness with Broforce Forever, A Short Hike, Limbo, and more

Stacked with some nice games.

Limbo
The latest batch of games coming to Game Pass in August have been announced.

As you no doubt noted by the headline, three of these games are Broforce Forever, A Short Hike, and Limbo.

The Forever update is coming to Broforce on Aug. 8, and for the first time, to Xbox One via Game Pass.

But there's more: Airborne Kingdom, Celeste, and Everspace 2 are coming too.

Celeste releases today for cloud, console, and PC and will be followed by A Short Hike for the same platforms tomorrow, August 3.

The action-packed side-scrolling run 'n' gun Broforce Forever arrives on August 8 for cloud, console, and PC while the award-winning indie adventure Limbo hits the same platforms on the service the following day, August 9.

Clould, console, and PC users can grab the stunning airborne city-builder and management game Airborne Kingdom on August 10 for all three options, and Everspace 2 will expand from PC to Xbox Series X/S and cloud gaming on August 15.

New games mean older ones will be leaving the service.

You have until August 15 to play Death Stranding (PC), Edge of Eternity (Cloud, Console, and PC), Midnight Fight Express (Cloud, Console, and PC), and Total War: Warhammer 3 (PC).

