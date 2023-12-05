If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Free PlayStation multiplayer access for all December 9-10

Image credit: Sony
Quick bit of news for you: Sony is offering folks without a PlayStation Plus subscription to jump into multiplayer for free this weekend.

Free multiplayer starts December 9 at 12:01am local time through December 10 at 11:59pm local time.

During this time, you can play alongside other players online without any strings attached.

While 24 hours doesn't seem very long, we suppose it's better than nothing, as it will give you an idea of the multiplayer component for whatever you're playing and may provide you with an incentive to grab a Plus subscription.

If you are unfamiliar with the new PlayStation Plus, it now has three tiers: PlayStation Plus Essential is the base version; PlayStation Plus Extra provides greater access to a library of free-to-download games; and PlayStation Plus Premium features the largest number of benefits to subscribers.

You can look over what is included with each tier via our handy guide.

Once you have made a decision, you can sign up and subscribe on the PlayStation Plus website.

