No, your weebs eyes don’t betray you. A crossover between Naruto and Fortnite is in the pipeline, and it’s coming soon on November 16. The full scope of this crossover is yet to be revealed, as we’ve only got a tease image via the official Fortnite Twitter.

We can however look at previous crossovers to get an idea of what may be coming. Recently, Riot Games and Epic teamed up around the release of Arcane and brought Jinx into Fortnite as a guest character. With this crossover, we saw a new character skin, backpack bling, pickaxe, and other in-game cosmetics.

As such, we can safely presume the Naruto crossover will follow suit as prior events of a similar nature. What character we’re likely to see join the cast is up in the air, but in all likelihood it will be Naruto himself. Either that, or another member of Team Seven like Sasuke or Sakura.

This crossover comes seemingly out of nowhere, but Naruto is of course one of those hugely popular IPs that some would only dream of having included in Fortnite. Naruto would be notable as the first anime character present in Fortnite, and opens the door for future collaboration between Epic Games and other animators.

Recently, Epic Games pulled the Travis Scott emote from Fortnite following the deaths of eight people during his performance of the Astroworld 2021 festival. While no direct statement has been made as to why, it’s assumed that this is as a result of these events.