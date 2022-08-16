Fortnite x Dragon Ball crossover event adds Goku Vegeta to the game today

Fortnite is getting a hefty power level increase today, as the Dragon Ball crossover event has started. This limited time promotion adds Goku, Vegeta, Beerus and Bulma to the game, as well as a variety of exclusive challenges, activities, and rewards for those who jump in.

This event has already kicked off and continues until August 30, at which point the quests and Dragon Ball themed content will be phased out.

Watch the Fortnite x Dragon Ball trailer here!

The first thing you’ll notice when booting up Fortnite is a new Power Unleashed tab - this is a power metre that you can push higher and higher by completing a set of limited challenges available for the duration of the event. Filling this up will grant exclusive Dragon Ball cosmetics for you to collect, and completing them all will earn you the Shenron Glider!

Jumping in-game, you can find a selection of Dragon Ball themed changes - including Kamehameha and Nimbus Cloud items dropped from the sky in support capsules, as well as Versus Boards that replace Bounty Boards and force you and another player to battle it out during a match.

You can also visit Bulma at the Kame House! This is located just off the coast of the main island and allows you to trade some of your bars for powerful items that can turn the tide of a match, including the Dragon Ball themed ones mentioned above.

If you’re not a huge fan of shooting it out in Fortnite, there still might be some cool activities for you to take part in. You can jump on a cruise ship and watch Dragon Ball Super episodes with other players, or alternatively you can explore a Dragon Ball inspired custom map to visit locations like Kami’s Palace and Goku’s House.

As for what you can buy, Goku, Vegeta, Beerus and Bulma are up for sale as well as three unique pieces of back bling, pickaxes, emotes, and sprays. With this and everything above, there’s plenty for anime fans and Battle Royale players to both enjoy.

Will you be checking out this limited promotion? Let us know below!