If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
We could be heroes

Fire Emblem Warriors – Three Hopes brings Three Houses heroes back to Nintendo Switch in June

At today's Nintendo Direct, the company announced a new Fire Emblem game – a follow-up to Fire Emblem Warriors
Dom Peppiatt avatar
News by Dom Peppiatt Features Editor
Published on

Get ready to make love on the battlefield and start crunching some complicated stat numbers, becasue we've got a new Fire Emblem game coming in hot. At the Nintendo Direct February 2022, the platform holder announced a brand new Fire Emblem game for Nintendo Switch: Fire Emblem Warriors - Three Hopes.

Fire Emblem Warriors - Three Hopes is set to launch on Nintendo Switch on June 24, and it will bring the characters that we love from Fire Emblem: Three Houses to a more action-orientated battlefield (as you'd see in the likes of Dynasty Warriors or Samurai Warriors games).

It's perhaps no surprise we've seen a new Fire Emblem game announced at this point. After all, the last mainline game in the series – the outstanding Fire Emblem: Three Houses – will turn three years old in the summer. Following that, we had a set of DLC for the title in 2019... but since then, the series has been quiet.

And, for long-time Fire Emblem developer Intelligent Systems, that's a pretty long gap between games. We're just going to have to wait a little bit longer to see what that studio is cooking up and enjoy some more Musou action in the meantime.

This will be the second Fire Emblem Warriors game on Switch – you've also got Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE Encore to enjoy if you need something else to help you fill the gap until the next mainline Fire Emblem game.

A new Fire Emblem was, of course, one of the games we said we'd like to see during the debut Nintendo Direct of 2022. You can check out the full list at the link.

Tagged With

About the Author

Dom Peppiatt avatar

Dom Peppiatt

Features Editor

Dom is a veteran video games critic and consultant copywriter that has appeared in publications ranging from Daily Star to The Guardian. Passionate about games and the greater good they can achieve, you can usually find Dom listening to records, farting about in the kitchen, or playing Final Fantasy VIII (again).

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch