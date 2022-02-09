Fire Emblem Warriors – Three Hopes brings Three Houses heroes back to Nintendo Switch in June

Get ready to make love on the battlefield and start crunching some complicated stat numbers, becasue we've got a new Fire Emblem game coming in hot. At the Nintendo Direct February 2022, the platform holder announced a brand new Fire Emblem game for Nintendo Switch: Fire Emblem Warriors - Three Hopes.

Prepare for a different story set in the same universe as Fire Emblem: Three Houses with Edelgard, Dimitri, and Claude in #FireEmblemWarriors: Three Hopes, arriving to #NintendoSwitch on 6/24! pic.twitter.com/RsJvPZUNRY — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 9, 2022

Fire Emblem Warriors - Three Hopes is set to launch on Nintendo Switch on June 24, and it will bring the characters that we love from Fire Emblem: Three Houses to a more action-orientated battlefield (as you'd see in the likes of Dynasty Warriors or Samurai Warriors games).

It's perhaps no surprise we've seen a new Fire Emblem game announced at this point. After all, the last mainline game in the series – the outstanding Fire Emblem: Three Houses – will turn three years old in the summer. Following that, we had a set of DLC for the title in 2019... but since then, the series has been quiet.

And, for long-time Fire Emblem developer Intelligent Systems, that's a pretty long gap between games. We're just going to have to wait a little bit longer to see what that studio is cooking up and enjoy some more Musou action in the meantime.

This will be the second Fire Emblem Warriors game on Switch – you've also got Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE Encore to enjoy if you need something else to help you fill the gap until the next mainline Fire Emblem game.

