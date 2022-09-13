If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
ENGAGE!

Fire Emblem Engage announced, reunites you with Marth and Celica

Coming in January.
Stephany Nunneley avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley News Editor
Published on

The next entry in the storied Fire Emblem franchise has been announced and it's called Fire Emblem Engage.

In it, you will summon and fight alongside legendary heroes from past Fire Emblem games, like Marth and Celica, and add their power to yours in this new story.

Watch on YouTube

In a war against the Fell Dragon, four kingdoms worked together with heroes from other worlds to seal away this great evil. One thousand years later, this seal has weakened and the Fell Dragon is about to reawaken, and it is your job to stop it.

As a Divine Dragon, you will use various strategies and customization to meet your destiny – to collect Emblem Rings scattered across the world and bring peace back to the Continent of Elyos.

The turn-based, tactical battle system the Fire Emblem series is known for returns with a new cast of characters you can customize and engage with to create your strategy. Aside from merging appearances, engaging lets you inherit weapons, skills, and more.

Fire Emblem Engage will release on Janaury 20, 2023.

Alongside the game, a Fire Emblem Engage: Divine Edition featuring a steelbook case and art book will be made available. You can now pre-order on the Nintendo eShop.

Tagged With

About the Author

Stephany Nunneley avatar

Stephany Nunneley

News Editor

Half-blind/half-dyslexic, bad typist, wine enthusiast, humanitarian, intellectual savant, idiot savior, lover of all things nonsensical, animal hoarder and highly sarcastic.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch