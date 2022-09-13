Fire Emblem Engage announced, reunites you with Marth and Celica

The next entry in the storied Fire Emblem franchise has been announced and it's called Fire Emblem Engage.

In it, you will summon and fight alongside legendary heroes from past Fire Emblem games, like Marth and Celica, and add their power to yours in this new story.

In a war against the Fell Dragon, four kingdoms worked together with heroes from other worlds to seal away this great evil. One thousand years later, this seal has weakened and the Fell Dragon is about to reawaken, and it is your job to stop it.

As a Divine Dragon, you will use various strategies and customization to meet your destiny – to collect Emblem Rings scattered across the world and bring peace back to the Continent of Elyos.

The turn-based, tactical battle system the Fire Emblem series is known for returns with a new cast of characters you can customize and engage with to create your strategy. Aside from merging appearances, engaging lets you inherit weapons, skills, and more.

Fire Emblem Engage will release on Janaury 20, 2023.

Alongside the game, a Fire Emblem Engage: Divine Edition featuring a steelbook case and art book will be made available. You can now pre-order on the Nintendo eShop.