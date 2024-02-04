Ahead of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's State of Play showcase, rumours suggest a demo is on the way

Next week we're getting an in-depth look at Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and it seems like a demo could be dropping soon after.

Earlier this week, PlayStation's latest State of Play had plenty of reveals like an Until Dawn remaster, a Silent Hill 2 combat trailer, and a lengthy look at Death Stranding 2. It also came with the news that next week, February 6, there would be another State of Play, entirely focused on the upcoming Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Of course, we can definitely expect another look at gameplay, and perhaps a new trailer, but it also seems like a demo might also be dropping during the presentation. Twitter account PlayStation Game Size, generally a good source of the file size for upcoming PlayStation games, shared that the download size for Rebirth will be a ridiculous 145.250 gigabytes, with pre-load going live at midnight, February 27.

In a later tweet, the account also shared that there would be a Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth demo, the completion of which will apparently net you an in-game item titled the "Kupo Charm - Survival Set." PlayStation Game Size also shared that the demo is listed as "titleIdFoTransferring," potentially implying that there will be a save transfer available for the demo as well. This wouldn't be that surprising, as Final Fantasy 16 had a similar demo that let you transfer your save, but we'll have to wait and see if the demo is even real first.

The Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth State of Play is set to air February 6, at 11:30pm GMT/ 3:30pm PT, so it'll be a bit of a late one for the Brits and Europeans.

Square Enix announced last month that there will also be screenings of Final Fantasy 7 Advent Children in February, but it won't be in cinemas long, so best get your tickets soon.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is due to release February 29, on PS5.