Final Fantasy 16 will have an extra hard "Final Fantasy Mode" in New Game+

Final Fantasy 16 is going to have a New Game+ mode called "Final Fantasy Mode," that ups the difficulty, alongside a few additions.

We're just a few days away from the launch of Final Fantasy 16 now, so of course Square Enix held another pre-launch stream in the leadup to release. One of the notable reveals during the stream was that once you've beaten the game, you'll have access to a "Final Fantasy Mode," as part of a New Game+ playthrough. This mode has a few changes, mostly relating to difficulty: enemies are much stronger now, but your level cap can now hit 100. On top of that, you can also craft the Ultima Weapon for some added strength.

You won't be starting from scratch in this mode though, as "character possessions, abilities, and level progression are carried over from your previous playthrough," as is pretty standard for most New Game+ modes. As well as all this, beating the game on Final Fantasy Mode will net you a gold trophy, for any of the trophy hunters out there looking for a challenge.

You'll also find the Arete Stone challenges you can try out in the game will have an Ultimania difficulty in New Game+, as well as a Hard time attack mode called the "Chronolith Trials."

The stream also had a few other bits and pieces of information, like some planned post-launch update features. For those that like their gaming to have a smooth look, improved frame rate performance is planned, alongside the option to adjust or turn off motion blur completely (thanks, Noisy Pixel). There's also plans to be able to adjust camera movement speed, and the team is also considering adding more button-binding options.

Be careful as we approach the launch of the game though, as it looks like spoilers have already started appearing online.