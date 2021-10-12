FIFA 23 may end up being called EA Sports FC, per new EA trademarks

It looks like EA Sports may be reconsidering the FIFA branding for its incredibly popular football franchise. After noting that the series may drop its now-classic branding, the publisher has trademarked EA Sports FC – hinting at what the future of the series may look like.

Polygon picked up the trademark filing on both the United Kingdom Intellectual Property Office website and the European Union Intellectual Property Office, pointing towards some serious intent from the games publisher.

EA Sports GM Cam Weber said the company is focused on where the firm goes from the release of its latest football release, FIFA 22.

"The future of football is very big and very bright. Our priority is to ensure we have every opportunity to continue delivering the world’s greatest interactive football experiences,” said Weber.

It just so happens that EA may be ‘delivering the world’s greatest interactive football experiences’ under the EA Sports FC name, rather than FIFA 23, in 12 months’ time

Whether or not EA is taking the lead from Konami and its botched launch of PES-successor eFootball remains to be seen, but between these naming changes and the upcoming launch of UFL, there’s a lot of shifting sands in the football game world right now.

