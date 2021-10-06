The first major patch for FIFA 22 has been released and it's a big one

EA Sports has released a rather large patch for FIFA 22, so big in fact, we’re just going to go over some of the highlights with you.

With Title Update 1, you will find some changes have been made to FIFA Ultimate Team such as an update to Division Rivals Progress, the walkout animation is now slightly later when opening or previewing a Pack with a walkout Player Item, Tifos can now be seen in the Stadium while a match is paused, and more.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

There were also issues with Ultimate Team that were addressed. These include the FUT Champions Play-Offs post-match screen, the FUT Hero Joe Cole’s Player Item, the Division Rivals main menu window, and the Play-Offs rewards screen. This is just a taste as the list of fixes is rather long.

As far as gameplay, a big change has come to Goalkeepers in the form of a nerf. Apparently, they were a bit too good at their job and will now no longer be as effective when diving for the top corner shots taken from inside the penalty box. This specifically applies to a situation where shots are taken within 37 feet/11.27 meters of the goalkeeper.

Speaking of Goalkeepers,if you are wondering which ones you should sign in Career Mode, we have you covered.

Along with the nerf to Goalkeepers, the athletes were given some love with new animations. These can occur when a keeper is attempting to save a high finesse shot. According to the notes, the change is intended to provide more authentic-looking Goalkeeper reactions and very slightly increases the effectiveness of Goalkeepers saving this type of shot.

Other gameplay changes include improved frequency of player-controlled sliding blocks making contact with a traveling ball, defense logic for players near the halfway line when defending a counterattack has been updated, the area where a reticle can be placed during free kicks has been widened, Player Lock will now be canceled in co-op after the Player Locked player performs a pass, or after their teammate performs a pass to a different player, and changes to various instances of Improved referee logic have been applied.

The list of fixes include Fake Shot requests will no longer result in a pass, players with a Skill Move rating between one and three will now perform the Bridge Skill Move when requesting a Skilled Bridge Skill Move, hair will no longer appear blurry in games and replays, after catching the ball near the goal line and falling to the ground with it the Goalkeeper will no longer slide on the pitch, and more Goalkeeper fixes have been applied.

Career Mode now features a Player Growth button callout to the level-up screen, and on the team select screen in Player Career, the Board Expectations section has been replaced with the team’s formation.

Other Career Mode issues fixed include Board Objectives no longer conflicting with one another, simulating pitches in Player Career will stop having a high amount of performance warnings, the number of teams that can participate in the Polish Cup have been adjusted, the start of the A-League and Turkish Super Lig have been corrected, Create Your Club generated players and Youth Players are now being given randomized boots, and the team addressed some Training Drills displaying incorrect descriptions.

With Volta Football, the Arcade Tournaments will now start with a minimum of two human players, the maximum amount of time that a matchmaking search can last has been increased, the Driven Lob has been removed from Foot Tennis, some lines of text have been updated across the UI, the lobby will no longer take forever to load once accepting a game invite, goal celebrations are no longer skippable, and Avatars will no longer get stuck near the edges of the playing field in the Disco Lava Volta Aracde party game.

Other issues were addressed with Pro Clubs, Kick-Off, audio, video, and general fixes were made.

You can look over the full patch notes here.

Title update one is now available for PC on Origin and Steam, and through Stadia. It will be released for consoles at a later date.