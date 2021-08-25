Ubisoft has released a new Far Cry 6 trailer and it's for the game's story.

The story trailer for Far Cry 6 tells the tale of a modern-day guerrilla revolution taking place in the fictional country of Yara.

This tropical paradise has been frozen in time by its dictator Antón Castillo, who is is intent on restoring his nation back to its former glory by any means, with his son, Diego, following in his bloody footsteps.

In it, you will become a guerrilla fighter and try to bring his regime to an end.

Here's a recap on what to expect out of the game.

Dani Rojas, a local Yaran defending their country from a tyrant’s rule. Join the revolution to push back against the oppressive regime of dictator Antón Castillo and his teenage son Diego, brought to life by Hollywood stars Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian, Breaking Bad) and Anthony Gonzalez (Coco).

For the first time in Far Cry, experience a sprawling capital city: Esperanza, the most expansive Far Cry playground to date. Take down Antón in the seat of his power by staying hidden or engaging Antón's army in an all-out firefight in the streets. From taking the reins of a horse to commandeering a tank, choose your favorite ride to fight against the regime or to just travel Yara in style.

Jump into the action and chaos of guerrilla combat at the heart of a revolution. Employ an arsenal of unique and surprising new weapons, vehicles, and animal companions in a fight against an unyielding military regime. No guerrilla should go it alone, so pair up with an all-new animal companion like Chorizo, the adorable wiener dog who’s as cute as he is lethal.

The game is out on October 7.