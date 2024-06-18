Fairy Tale 2 will let you see the end of the popular anime in video game form this winter

Fairy Tale 2, a follow-up to the 2020 RPG from Koei Tecmo, was just announced today at the latest Nintendo Direct.

In need of a new anime RPG? Fairy Tale 2 is the one for you then, as Koei Tecmo just announced the sequel today during the latest Nintendo Direct. The game is set to arrive this winter, according to the first trailer, but there isn't much more of a release date than that. It did promise to let you "relive the climactic Alvarez Empire arc" from the Fairy Tale anime, which will take you up to the ending of the series.

The epic finale of FAIRY TAIL is coming to #NintendoSwitch this winter!



The epic finale of FAIRY TAIL is coming to #NintendoSwitch this winter!

Experience the final battle of Natsu and his friends in an epic, action RPG! #FAIRYTAIL2 #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/SZfo9rNF0A — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 18, 2024

You can use different kinds of magic depending on who's in your party, of course compromising various members of Team Natsu. The combat is described as real-time action, though the trailer didn't show it off too much. For now, you'll just have to wait to hear more about the upcoming RPG.