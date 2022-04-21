F1 2022 announced for July release on consoles and PC with VR support

EA and Codemasters have announced F1 2022 alongside a July 1 release date.

With the racer you can expect a new season, redesigned cars, overhauled rules, and the new Miami International Autodrome.

The game features an authentic lineup of all 20 drivers and 10 teams, and you can enjoy new immersive or cinematic race sequences. You will be able to create a team using the My Team career mode, and play with others in split-screen or multiplayer.

Here's more:

New Season, New Rules — Take your seat for a new season and race stunningly different cars on iconic tracks, including the brand-new Miami International Autodrome.

Race Day, Redefined — Take control of your race experience with immersive and cinematic Formation Laps and Safety Car Periods, interactive Pit Stops and all-new Sprint Races.

Adaptive AI — A new AI system for less experienced players keeps you competitive in each race.

F1® Life — Unlock and show off supercars, clothing, accessories, and more for the world to see.

My Team — Choose your starting budget as you create your F1® team from the ground up, with expanded department events and deeper livery customization.

Career Mode — Test your driving talents in the world of F1® and work your way through the grid in the acclaimed 10-year Career Mode.

Formula 2™, the ultimate training ground for F1®, is also included, with short, medium, or full season options plus 2021 and 2022 season content*.

Split-screen racing for 2 players.

VR — Get the ultimate immersive F1 experience with virtual reality compatibility on PC that lets you feel the drama of the race from right inside the cockpit.

F1 2022 will be made available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. It is also coming to PC by way of the Epic Games Store, Origin, and Steam, and is playable in VR on PC.