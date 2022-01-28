Epic Games Store now boasts 194 million users which spent $840 million on the store last year

There are millions and millions of PC users who flock to the Epic Game Store in 2021.

That's according to the latest figures published by Epic Games which note the store now boasts 194 million users, which is an increase of 34 million from 2020.

Daily active users peaked at 31.1 million, and peak concurrent users reached 13.2 million. December’s monthly active users peaked at 62 million users, which is an 11% increase from 2020's 56 million.

Folks also bought plenty of games in 2021. According to Epic, around $840 million was spent through the store last year, a figure that's up 20% from 2020. There are currently 917 titles for sale on the Epic Games Store, double what was available in 2020, and third-party games represented 36% of all sales with more than $300 million in player spending. That figure is up 12% from 2020.

In the free games category, 89 were handed out to players over the course of 2020, and 765 million free games were claimed by players.

Customers also spent more time playing games in 2021. By the end of the year, players spent around 6.2 billion hours in-game.

For 2022, Epic says it has plenty in store for PC users.

One good thing is the company plans on continuing to hand out weekly free games, profiles are coming, and regarding library and download management, Epic will be actively addressing those in the coming year. That includes the ability to prioritize and queue selected games for downloads, more options to help filter and organize the game library, and more.

The firm will also continue iteration on social features, including voice on the platform with game agnostic parties, working on bringing other community features into service starting with user-driven ratings and polls, and there will be Game Hubs to stay up to date on game updates and news from publishers on the games players own or follow.

If you want to keep up with everything coming to the Epic Games Store and the launcher, be sure to bookmark Epic's Trello board.