Hollywood's next video game adaptation? A Max Payne inspired shooter where your ex is a vampire hellbent on destroying the world

Video game movies aren't just for the big names it seems, as the indie Max Payne-like El Paso, Elsewhere is next up on the adaptation train.

We really are in the era of video game movies. Superhero movies are still around, sure, but post Avenger's: Endgame it's becoming clearer and clearer that there's plenty of strong stories to tap into in the world of video games. We've got your heavy hitters like the upcoming, odd Knuckles series and third Sonic film, as well as the star-studded Minecraft movie. Now even indie titles are getting a taste of the limelight, as earlier this month it was announced that the horror fishing game Dredge would be getting a live-action adaptation. Announced yesterday, though, is the latest indie title to be heading to the film yesterday: El Paso, Elsewhere.

You might not have heard of El Paso, Elsewhere before, but you'll definitely find something familiar in it. Announced way back in 2021, the third-person shooter is heavily inspired by Max Payne, complete with slow-mo bullet time. What makes it stand out is the fact that you have to kill your ex-girlfriend, who also just so happens to be the lord of the vampires. It's an incredibly strong concept, and as reported by Variety, its live-action adaptation already sounds like it's off to a strong start. Atlanta, Sorry to Bother You and Get Out star LaKeith Stanfield is apparently in talks to join the project, with Lorenzo di Bonaventura’s Di Bonaventura Pictures producing the film (the production company behind the Transformers and G.I. Joe films.

A director doesn't appear to be attached just yet, but with as stylish a game as El Paso, Elsewhere already is, you can only hope they net someone that has a bit of experience under their belt (and knows a good director of photography too). There's no release date for the film either, but at the time of writing the original game is on sale on Steam, so you could always give that a go first.