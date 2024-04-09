Skip to main content
FILM REEL IT IN

Indie fishing horror Dredge is next up for the movie adaptation treatment

Get ready to set sail into an absolute nightmare.

A lighthouse on a rock looms against a sky of black clouds and windswept dark forests, while a small fishing boat struggles on a choppy green sea. Below the surface of the water, a red-eyed fish with dangerous-looking sharp teeth draws close to the boat.
Image credit: Black Salt Games / Team 17
Oisin Kuhnke avatar
News by Oisin Kuhnke Contributor
Published on

The latest video game to join the plethora of film adaptations is indie fishing horror sim Dredge, of all games.

You would think that with a concept like "fishing game but there's Eldritch horrors" that it might not have made too many waves (pun intended), but you'd be wrong, as Dredge managed to sell one million copies only six months after it launched. And now, that's resulted in a live-action film adaptation coming as a partnership between developer Black Salt Games and production company Story Kitchen. You might not have heard of Story Kitchen, but you certainly will have heard of some of the films its co-founder Dmitri Johnson has been involved in.

Watch on YouTube

Johnson served as a co-producer on both of the Sonic the Hedgehog films, as well as the upcoming third one. Dredge is just the latest video game adaptation added to Story Kitchen's slate, too, as it's also working on adaptations of We Happy Few, Tomb Raider, Disco Elysium, It Takes Two, Life is Strange, and even more than that. Dredge's official logline for the film reads "Think 'The Sixth Sense' on the water. A grounded atmospheric cosmic horror blend of HP Lovecraft and Ernest Hemingway."

Black Salt Games also released a statement to go alongside the announcement, saying, "We are excited to partner with such an experienced studio team to bring the world we created to live action and ignite the imagination of audiences across the globe." Johnson, alongside other members of Story Kitchen, also released a statement, saying, "'Dredge' is a captivatingly eerie and profoundly rich story that had us completely hooked from the very beginning!"

Unsurprisingly, there's no release date just yet, nor any kind of cast or crew information, so for now you'll just have to keep playing the original game and its very good DLC while you wait.

Comments