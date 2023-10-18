You can earn a footballer's weekly wage in the EAFC 24 ePremier League

The Premier League, in collaboration with EA Sports, has announced that the ePremier League will return for a sixth season with a £100,000 prize pool, and registration is now open. This is the first time the tournament will take place in EA Sports FC 24 after EA's split with long-time partners FIFA.

To test your mettle against the other players and pros, you can sign up to compete at the ePremier League official site.

The tournament is open to UK residents aged 16 and over, who will then compete in a series of online qualifiers before advancing to the Club Playoffs. From there, each of the 20 Premier League clubs will narrow the remaining players down to two - one on Xbox, one on PlayStation - to represent them with glory and cash prizes on the line.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Qualifier 1 will take place over the weekend of 2/3 November 2023, while Qualifier 2 will be over 7/8 November. Finally, Qualifier 3 will take place on 16/17 November 2023, before the Online Qualifier Playoff on 21/22 November 2023.

The Club Playoffs will happen in December 2023 before the group stage of the Grand Finals kicks off on 20 and 21 January 2024.

The hardened players that make it through their group will then compete in the knockout Finals on 23/24 March 2024.

First place will receive a cash prize of £30,000, while the runners up will take home £15,000. Third and fourth place will get £7,500 each, while fifth to eighth place will get £5,000. The ninth to sixteenth place teams who round out the knockout stage will all take home £2,500 each.

The 22/23 edition of the ePremier League was won by the greatest and best team in the world, Leeds United (who just so happen to be my team too). Who, through systemic ineptitude my cardiologist has requested I no longer think about, are no longer in the Premier League.

At least we get to chant, “ePremier League champions, you’ll never sing that” at every mid-week away day.

However, if you’d rather keep your ego intact and stick to Career Mode, here are the best EAFC 24 wonderkids to sign in your save.