Dragon's Dogma 2 week one sales already a third of the original's lifetime sales

Dragon's Dogma 2 has had a bit of a rough launch, with all the microtransactions discourse and the performance issues on PC and consoles. While that may have stopped some players from picking it up, millions already have.

Today, Capcom announced the number of copies the game has sold so far, after about ten days from release.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has sold over 2.5 million units since its release on March 22. Capcom didn’t say whether the number strictly includes units sold to consumers, or if it also takes into account shipments to retailers. Nevertheless, those 2.5 million were enough for the series to cumulatively pass 10 million copies.

Prior to the game’s release, Capcom said earlier this year that it expects the action RPG to enter the “million-selling class”. That was an interesting statement, too, because Dragon’s Dogma 2 is Capcom’s first $70 game, which was a bit of an odd choice of game for Capcom to jump on the $70 bandwagon.

Regardless of the optics, however, 2.5 million is over a third of the original game's lifetime sales, which it achived over years across several re-releases.

Compared to other recent Capcom releases, Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a bit on the low end. Resident Evil 4 Remake sold an impressive 3 million units just in its first two days. A remake of the most popular and beloved Resident Evil game was always going to sell better at launch than a sequel to an esoteric RPG, though.

Dragon’s Dogma 2’s first proper patch arrived before the weekend, adding an option to start a new game, and making smaller tweaks elsewhere. More major patches are expected in the weeks to come, most notably to address the game’s CPU performance issues.

