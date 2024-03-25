It's ok, Capcom knows you’re upset about Dragon’s Dogma 2's launch woes, and has some fixes coming soon

Hello. Dragon's Dogma 2 has had its fair share of woes and contrversies around launch, but it's ok, Capcom has some fixes coming. Some of them might be stuff you've heard alluded to before, but they're coming, ok?

Even if you weren't too bothered about its controversial microtransactions, since a lot of the stuff affected can be found in decent quantities just by playing the game, there've been some perfance-related issues and minor omissions that've rigtly frustrated people. Thankfully, some patches that might help with some of that is already on the way.

"To all Dragon's Dogma 2 players," Capcom said in tweet accompanying a bit of a roadmap oulining its current plans update-wise, "We're planning to release patches including the following updates and fixes in the near future, and will release them as soon as they are ready for distribution on each platform. Thank you for your patience and support!"

So, what's on the list? Well, everyone across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S will be getting "the option to start a new game when save data already exists", a change that'll see 99 of the Art of Metapmorphosis - you know, that thing that lets you edit your appearance - be available via Pawn Guilds, and, finally, a revision that sees the quest that lets you acquire some nice digs to rest in become doable eariler on in the game.

Aside from that, some fixes for bugs and text display glitches will also be available cross-platform. Meanwhile, consoles and PC respectively are each getting their own set of graphical tweaks.

For the former, it's additional options to toggle the likes on motion blur and ray tracing on and off, as well as choose between a frame rate that's variable or capped at 30fps. Capcom acknowledges that the former two probably won't help your situation frame rate-wise too much, emphasising that more console frame rate improvements are already pencilled in for future updates.

Over on PC, there's an improvement to how thing look when DLSS Super Resolution is on, and a fix to some models showing up in particularly terrible quality form when using certain settings.

So, there you go. If you need any more aid getting to grips with Dragon's Dogma 2, make sure to check out our array of useful guides to everything from quests, to crafting, and even key choices.