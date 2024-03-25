This Dragon’s Dogma 2 mod totally takes away the need for any of that controversial DLC – just don't try to buy 100 rift crystals at once

There’s a good chance Dragon's Dogma 2 has just consumed an entire weekend of your life, but that’s ok, we don’t blame you. Well, assuming you haven’t been put off by the performance issues or microtransactions. If the latter’s the case, a new mod’s definitely worth checking out.

Even if the furore about them was arguably a bit overblown, given that a lot of the stuff affected can be found in decent quantities just by playing the game, you can understand why people weren’t fans of the idea of potentially being tempted into paying for stuff. Thankfully, there's now a mod that can help you totally avoid feeling any pressure of that nature.

The mod in question is ‘Crazy's Shop’, by XxCrazyPotatoxX, whose name is straight out of a 2009 Call of Duty deathmatch. What does it do? Well, you know useful stuff like rift crystals, ferrystones, wakestones, and camping kits - which makes up a lot of those optional purchases, it adds more of those to the inventories of vendors in Vernworth than you could ever realistically need.

If you head out for a bit of light shopping the next time you visit the town once you’ve installed the mod, you’ll find that the likes of Philbert’s Sundries and Bjorn’s Armory are now casually stocking 255 of each useful item. In addition to the stuff mentioned above, the likes of tokens, beetles, dyes, spells, ores, and some armour pieces are included, just in case you’re running low on those and fancy lobbing them in your trolley.

These supplies even restock back up to 255 every time a single in-game day passes, which is useful if you somehow, er, find yourself needing 1000 rings of triumph to square up an immense gambling debt or 500 courtly tunics to gift to your poor pawns as recompense for bullying them. Now, there is one catch, but don’t worry, it looks like more of a measure designed to save you from yourself.

You shouldn’t buy more than 99 of any item at once, with XxCrazyPotatoxX writing that the consequence is some kind of "poof”. I’m assuming they’re referring to all of the items you’ve just bought disappearing or the game crashing as it rightly wonders how you’re managing to acquire that many tomes at once.

So, try and limit your spending a bit, something using Synthlight’s ‘Item Tweaks - Cost 1 Gold - No Weight - x10 Sell Price’ to make every item very cheap - as XxCrazyPotatoxX recommends - should help with. You should also save in front of the shop you’re gonna use before you install the mod with the help of FluffyQuack’s ‘Fluffy Mod Manager’.

You know, just in case.

