Disney+ continues its crackdown on password sharing, this time for US subscribers

Those of you in the US using your friend's Disney Plus account will soon have to get your own account, as plans to crackdown on password sharing have been set in motion.

Well, the time is finally coming. Yesterday, as reported by The Verge, Disney Plus has started sending out emails to US subscribers letting them know about changes to its terms of service - the main thing being that it'll be a lot harder to share your account with friends and family. A trend that started with Netflix, these days if you want to watch anything on the streaming giant, you need your own account, as it can now recognise if you're in the same household or not. This annoying change is being introduced to US Disney Plus subscribers now too, with the terms of service having been dated to January 25, and going into effect March 14. Best get your Simpsons binge watch in now.

"You agree not to impersonate or misrepresent your affiliation with any person or entity, including using another person’s username, password or other account information, or another person’s name or likeness, or provide false details for a parent or guardian," the new agreement terms read. The email also explains that the streaming service is "adding limitations on sharing your account outside of your household, and explaining how we may assess your compliance with these limitations."

To help define what household means, in an article on the UK Disney Plus site, it apparently means "the collection of devices associated with your primary personal residence that are used by the individuals who reside therein." So, your brother Timmy can watch it on his iPad, but your cousin Jimmy from down the road can't watch it on his telly. It's annoying, it's silly, and unfortunately, it works, meaning this is probably going to be the same for every streaming service under the sun. There's always DVDs, at least!