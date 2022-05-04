What is Disney Mirrorverse? Characters, Gameplay, Release Date and more

Disney Mirrorverse takes nearly the whole roster of beloved Disney heroes and gives them a dark fantasy makeover as Guardians of an alternate universe.

The list of Disney Mirrorverse characters is made up of Disney and Pixar stalwarts like Belle from Beauty and the Beast, Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story and Sulley from Monsters Inc.

It’s not just characters from older Disney films you can play as though, since Mirrorverse also includes Guardians from the likes of Moana, Onward and Inside Out.

However, as well as collecting characters, you use them to ward off evil using magic, skills and abilities to deal damage to Fractured and heal your friends.

There’s not long to wait now, so here’s everything you need to know about Disney Mirrorverse.

Disney Mirrorverse Release Date

The Disney Mirrorverse release date is June 23 for both iOS and Android mobile devices.

While Mirrorverse is currently available in some regions around the world in beta, everyone will be given full access - including in the US and UK - then.

Up until then, you can pre-register your interest by entering an email address on the game’s official website. Nearly 1 million people have registered their interest, so completing Chapter 1 of Mirrorverse will net you some rare rewards on launch.

Currently, iOS users will get an exclusive golden Mickey in-game avatar, whereas Android users will get the mysterious Stellar Mirror.

Disney Mirrorverse Characters

Here’s a big list of all of the currently announced Disney Mirrorverse characters, as well as the movies you might remember them from.

Mickey Mouse

Minnie Mouse

Genie - Aladdin

Sulley - Monsters Inc

Belle - Beauty and the Beast

Maleficent - Sleeping Beauty/Maleficent

Merida - Brave

Jack Sparrow - Pirates of the Caribbean

Buzz Lightyear - Toy Story

Donald Duck

Goofy

Baloo - The Jungle Book

Ian Lightfoot - Onward

Scrooge McDuck - Ducktales

Anger - Inside Out

Judy Hopps - Zootopia

Maui - Moana

Baymax - Big Hero 6

These characters haven’t appeared in official material on Disney Mirrorverse socials, but do appear in footage captured from the beta.

Rapunzel - Tangled

Hercules - Hercules

Mulan - Mulan

Ariel - The Little Mermaid

Jack Skellington - The Nightmare Before Christmas

Hades - Hercules

Ursula - The Little Mermaid

EVE - Wall-E

Mike Wazowski - Monsters Inc

Captain Frank Wolff - Jungle Cruise

Scar - The Lion King

Tinkerbell - Peter Pan

Experiment 626 - Lilo and Stitch

Gaston - Beauty and the Beast

Aladdin - Aladdin

Hiro Hamada - Big Hero 6

Elsa - Frozen

As you can see, there are more than 20 Guardians confirmed to choose from so far, but with so many films to pick from there is potential for a lot more.

We’ll add more to the roster as they come out, with new Guardians appearing regularly on the official Facebook and Twitter pages.

Disney Mirrorverse Gameplay

Disney Mirrorverse could be described as an ARPG or action role-playing game.

You control a team of Disney characters, called Guardians, from a third-person perspective and fight back the Fractured forces of evil using magic and character-specific abilities.

These include smaller scale skills like Sulley’s defensive shield, or huge magical attacks like Maleficent’s dragon transformation.

The trailer at the top of the page, as well as the embedded tweet below gives you a brief glimpse of how everything plays out.

Prepare to enter... the Mirrorverse 💥



Pre-Register Disney Mirrorverse today to collect exclusive rewards at Launch and stand strong against sinister Fractured forces. Coming to mobile on June 23! Pre-Register now: https://t.co/85uO0xE451#DisneyMirrorverse #Kabam pic.twitter.com/U1h72Maudj — #DisneyMirrorverse (@Mirrorverse) March 22, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Each character slots into one of 4 roles: Melee, Tank, Ranged and Support.

Melee Guardians slug it out up-close-and-personal in hand-to-hand combat with Fractured

Tank Guardians use defensive powers to draw enemies away from their allies

Ranged Guardians pick off foes from afar using magic or bows and arrows

Support Guardians use healing magic and spells to increase the power of their friends

You will need to create a team with varied strengths and weaknesses to succeed in battle and progress through the Mirrorverse story.

There’s also 20 minutes of beta gameplay available on the YouTube channel Techzamazing, which we’ve also embedded below.