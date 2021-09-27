Disco Elysium: The Final Cut finally coming to Xbox in October

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut – that's the definitive edition of the award-winning RPG, compelte with more voice acting and bonus content – is finally landing on Xbox consoles on October12.

Just a week after we heard that the endlessly impressive RPG will be launching on Nintendo Switch, developer Studio ZA/UM has announced that it'll also come to Xbox at exactly the same time as we'll see it on Nintendo Switch.

There's also a physical version of the game arriving for Xbox consoles, too – you can expect to see that hit the shelves on November 9. The digital version will be available for £34.99 / $39.99 / €39.99.

"This is not a port but a painstaking re-assembly of the critically acclaimed game, including a redesigned user interface experience, font scaling options, improved legibility across the board and all quality-of-life enhancements from previous iterations," reads a press release dor the game.

"Disco Elysium – The Final Cut is the definitive edition of the ground-breaking, multi award-winning open world role playing game with an insane amount of choice and consequence" reads a blurb for the title. "You’re a detective with a unique skill system at your disposal and a whole city block to carve your path across. Interrogate unforgettable characters, crack murder cases, or take bribes. Become the hero, prophet, madman, the greatest detective the world has ever seen… or an absolute disaster of a human being".

The game is this writer's favourite title of the last few years – by no insignificant margin! – and I'm not the only person that thinks it's essential: Disco Elysium has won 12 awards (including three BAFTAs under its belt for best Debut Game, Music and Narrative) and it won the DICE Award for Outstanding Achievement in Story, too. If that's not enough to sway you, it also collected the GDC 2020 award for Best Narrative and Best Debut and nabbed Best Narrative and Best RPG at The Game Awards 2019, too.