Disco Elysium: The Final Cut will finally see a release on Switch in October

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut,the definitive edition of the award-winning RPG, is finally heading to Nintendo Switch next month.

This is not a port of the game, as it has been “reassembled” for the Switch console. With this edition of the game, you can expect a redesigned user interface, font scaling options, improved legibility across the board, and all quality-of-life enhancements from previous iterations.

In case you are unfamiliar with it, in the game you play as a detective with a unique skill system. You will interrogate characters, deal with murders, or take bribes.

Here’s just some of the features you can expect with the Enhanced Edition:

New Political Vision Quests : Face the reality of your worldview as your political compass leads you down new paths. Discover more citizens, a whole extra area, and monumental sights as you leave an even bigger mark on the world by chasing your dreams.

: Face the reality of your worldview as your political compass leads you down new paths. Discover more citizens, a whole extra area, and monumental sights as you leave an even bigger mark on the world by chasing your dreams. Full Voice Acting : All of the city's beautiful people are brought to life with full voiceover. Play characters against each other, try to help them, or fall hopelessly in love as each word is spoken to you with the appropriate accent and emotion.

: All of the city's beautiful people are brought to life with full voiceover. Play characters against each other, try to help them, or fall hopelessly in love as each word is spoken to you with the appropriate accent and emotion. Improved Playability : Full controller support and customization lets you play with your preferred setup. Enjoy an expanded range of language options.

: Full controller support and customization lets you play with your preferred setup. Enjoy an expanded range of language options. Real Role-playing : Customise your character with wildly different skills, clothing items, and tools – from guns to a flashlight and a boombox. Develop new ideas in the detective’s Thought Cabinet to change how you approach and handle each situation.

: Customise your character with wildly different skills, clothing items, and tools – from guns to a flashlight and a boombox. Develop new ideas in the detective’s Thought Cabinet to change how you approach and handle each situation. Unprecedented Freedom: Death, sex, taxes, and disco – nothing is off the table in this open world. Solve a massive murder investigation, or relax and kick back with sprawling side-cases. Disco Elysium’s revolutionary dialogue system lets you do almost anything.

Out on October 12, the game will release as a digital download and is available for pre-order now for $39.99, or your regional equivalent.

Developer ZA/UM and iam8bit will release a Collector’s Edition of the game in early 2022, and it is also available for pre-order. It will set you back $249.99 and comes with the following:

Innovative ‘Layers of the Id’ premium box.

Hand-painted ‘Mid Totem’ vinyl sculpture.

190+ page hardbound art book which includes oodles of previously unreleased art and stories.

Physical edition Disco Elysium – The Final Cut with a reversible cover, housed in an elegant slipcase.

The game is a real banger, and has won 12 awards. It has three BAFTAs under its belt for best Debut Game, Music and Narrative. It also won the DICE Award for Outstanding Achievement in Story, and the GDC 2020 award for Best Narrative and Best Debut.

It also won four awards at The Game Awards 2019 which included Best Narrative and Best RPG.