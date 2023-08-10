Be warned, Diablo 4's Butcher can drop by while you fight this boss

One of the best ways to level up and gear up in the Diablo 4 endgame is to grind Nightmare Dungeons. Blizzard has been doing a lot of work to make those runs more viable, mostly recently by upping monster density in patch 1.1.1.

But one dungeon in particular has a nasty surprise for players who reach the end of it and face the boss. Sarat's Lair is one of the game's dungeons in Scosglen with a Legendary Aspect for Sorcerers. Sarat's Lair is also considered one of the better Nightmare Dungeons (if it comes up as one) because it's among the easiest/fastest to complete.

Unfortunately, what you may not count on is that Sarat's Lair also has a chance to spawn the ever-terrifying random boss, The Butcher. Everyone is already aware of The Butcher's likelihood to drop in when you least expect him, which usually means you're down to your last one or two Healing Potions and barely keeping up with the damage.

While The Butcher can really spawn anywhere, in this case, he can join the boss fight in Sarat's Lair - meaning you'd have to fight him alongside Sarat, the dungeon boss. Reddit user Waebi was not expecting this to happen in their Tier 23 Nightmare Dungeon run of Sarat's Lair.

As many in the comments pointed out, you can technically focus on Sarat until you kill it and use the protective bubble that spawns to hide from The Butcher. Of course, that assumes you can do that while you try to dodge The Butcher's fresh meat-loving grasp.

Sarat's Lair is also not the only dungeon where this can happen in the boss arena, but it's the one where players ran into The Butcher the most there. Coming across The Butcher in a boss fight can be both a blessing and a curse.

On the one hand, you're likely more prepared than you typically are most other times The Butcher likes to show his face. On the other, you're not going to get the musical cue that warns you The Butcher is nearby, so it's much more likely to scare you.