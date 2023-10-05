Will Diablo 4's Steam launch break Blizzard’s record for most review-bombed game?

During the wide-ranging developer update Blizzard hosted to officially reveal everything coming to Diablo 4 with Season of Blood (it's a lot of good stuff), the developer tucked in a surprise announcement towards the end.

Diablo 4 will be Blizzard's next game to arrive on Steam. Diablo 4 comes to Steam on October 17 with the launch of Season of Blood.

The Steam page went live shortly after the livestream concluded, and you can even wishlist it now.

Blizzard also confirmed during the show that the Steam version will support cross-play, and cross-progression with Battle.net, as well as consoles. You will, however, need to buy the game on Steam if you want to play it there - which probably matters most to Steam Deck owners.

As it stands, Diablo 4's Steam page does not list prices, but all three editions currently being sold will be available for purchase. Standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate. Assuming no launch-day discounts, that's $70, $90, and $100 respectively.

As with Overwatch 2, you will need to create a Battle.net account to play Diablo 4 on Steam. The game requires a constant internet connection, after all. Unlike Overwatch 2, however, Diablo 4's Steam debut likely won't attract as many negative reviews as the multiplayer shooter did. Even at the time of this writing, Overwatch 2 is currently sitting at an Overwhelmingly Negative Steam user review rating.

While Diablo 4 certainly had its missteps, it's much more beloved compared to Overwatch 2. The sentiment around the game is likely to be very positive out of the gate, especially considering the massive volume of welcome quality of life updates launching with the new season.

As Blizzard's first paid game on Steam (and first Diablo, too!), however, Diablo 4's sales and player numbers will be very interesting to watch come October 17. Blizzard will continue to bring more of its games to Steam over time.