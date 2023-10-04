If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Blizzard will tell us all about Diablo 4's Season of Blood today - watch the livestream here

The first of two extended livestreams to reveal everything about Diablo 4's second season airs today.

Image credit: Blizzard
Sherif Saed
News by Sherif Saed
Published on

The wait is nearly over! Diablo 4 fans everywhere are going to finally learn all about Season of Blood, the game's second season.

As promised, Blizzard is hosting a live developer update that will dive into the new vampire-related mechanics, new bosses, quality of life updates coming to the game with the new season, and pretty much detail why you should be excited.

This is only the first of two livestreams, with the second scheduled for Tuesday, October 10. Expect each livestream to be around two hours long, just due to the sheer volume of ground the developer needs to cover.

Blizzard devs have already started teasing a few of the expected tweaks, including potentially revamping world boss spawn behaviour to make them easier to find and fight in the game, especially for players who don't tend to rely on outside resources.

If any of that sounds interesting, you can tune in to the livestream on the official Diablo Twitch and YouTube channels at 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm BST. We've embedded both players below, too, for your convenience.

Following the show, you can expect a full recap of everything that was announced right here on VG247.

Season of Blood kicks off October 17 in Diablo 4. We’re expecting the pre-season patch to drop a few days prior.

About the Author
Sherif Saed

Sherif Saed

Contributor

Sherif is VG247’s go-to shooter and Souls-likes person. Whether it’s news, reviews, or op-eds – Sherif is always eager to tell you about video games. Sherif is based in Egypt, a fact he’s working diligently to change, if only to have more opportunities to hike.

VG247

