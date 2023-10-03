If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
I DON'T BELIEVE IT!

You may actually get to fight a world boss in Diablo 4 when Season 2 begins

Diablo 4's world bosses are seemingly about to abandon their elusive, mythic status so you can actually see/fight them.

Sherif Saed avatar
News by Sherif Saed Contributor
Published on

There's one issue in Diablo 4 that may not have received enough of a spotlight, though that's mostly due to all the other fires Blizzard has been putting out since launch, and especially since Season 1 kicked off.

The frequency of world boss spawns, and their seemingly mysterious schedule, have turned them into a bit of a meme. If you're not willing to rely on world boss trackers created by the community, you're likely never going to run into them organically.

World bosses in Diablo 4 spawn in designated arenas, and they're one of the game's rare MMO-like features that bring players together for one massive fight. But because the game never reveals when and where they're going to spawn, most players rarely manage to fight them. I have over 100 hours in Diablo 4 and I only managed to fight two of the three, once.

This may all be about to change, as Diablo 4 boss Rod Fergusson has been hinting at... some sort of tweak to how world bosses work on Twitter. Fergusson was asked by two different people whether a world boss timer is in the works, or whether the spawn rate will be adjusted at all to accommodate different time zones around the world.

His answer? To encourage people to watch the upcoming developer livestreams. Curious.

"Please change the frequency of the world bosses so the time frame changes a bit from day to day. They are constantly either when I'm at work, making dinner, or asleep. This leaves me w/one single window to get a world boss each day, if I do it when I'm supposed to help cook," Twitter user theshallowwaves asked Fergusson.

To which he replied, "Please tune into the dev streams..."

Fergusson is obviously referring to the two upcoming livestreams. The first of which is taking place this Wednesday, October 4. The two-hour show will be dedicated to detailing Season of Blood's new mechanics, as well as all the new quality of life changes in the works for Season 2.

Following that, on October 10, Blizzard is hosting a less formal Campfire Chat. Blizzard designers will discuss all the new changes to classes, damage types, and loot/itemisation tweaks coming with the new season.

Season of Blood arrives October 17 in Diablo 4.

