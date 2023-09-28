New info on Diablo 4's Season of Blood to drop next week

It took a couple of weeks, but Blizzard finally announced when we can expect to hear more about Season of Blood, the second season of Diablo 4. There is a lot of anticipation building up for Season 2 right now, and Blizzard has been playing into the hype, promising two long livestreams.

Apparently, the developer will need a lot of time to explore Season of Blood features, and go over all the highly-requested, quality of life changes coming with the pre-season patch.

The next Diablo 4 developer update is scheduled for Wednesday, October 4. It'll kick off at 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm BST. The show will feature members of the development team, lead by community director Adam Fletcher, and focus on detailing the new vampire-related mechanics.

Season of Blood was unveiled at Gamescom Opening Night Live, and it introduces a new vampire hunter character, and a new mechanics around vampirisim - which will be explored during the livestream. Like Malignant Hearts from Season 1, it appears we'll be able to make use of vampire blood to power up our own characters.

Blizzard also confirmed that it will share more details on some of the quality of life updates coming with the new season, including additional Stash space, improvements to mounts, dungeons and more.

Then, on Tuesday, October 10 - we have a date with the more casual Campfire Chat, which will focus on class balance changes coming with the new season, and reveal re-works to in-game systems that are also in development.

Season of Blood kicks off October 17, but the pre-season patch should arrive a few days prior. Hopefully, one of those livestreams will give us a solid date there.