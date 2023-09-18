If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
2X2

Diablo 4’s Season 2 is so big it needs two two-hour livestreams to unpack

Diablo 4 players are going to be getting two long livestreams just for Blizzard to reveal everything coming to the game in Season 2.

Image credit: Blizzard
Sherif Saed avatar
News by Sherif Saed Contributor
Published on

We're one month away now from the start of Diablo 4's second season, Season of Blood. If you're keeping track of how Blizzard likes to reveal updates and upcoming features for its game, you'll know that we're quite close now to the next developer livestream.

While Blizzard hasn't said when that's going to be, the developer is so confident in the amount of new content in Season of Blood that it plans to host two livestreams that could each run for two hours! This interesting fact was revealed by Diablo boss Rod Fergusson on Twitter.

Diablo community lead Adam Fletcher also agreed that you should expect two long livestreams. That's four hours of deep dive livestreams!

Season of Blood was announced last month at Gamescom. The upcoming season has a vampire theme, introduces a new vampire hunter character, and brings a number of much-requested quality of life changes and new mechanics - which we're going to learn about in those streams.

The reception to Season 1 hasn't been the most warm, but Blizzard did walk back much of the controversial changes made with the pre-season patch since. The bigger problem, however, was that the season simply didn't have enough new content, so it makes sense for Blizzard to emphasise how much Season 2 is going to improve on that.

Season 2 kicks off October 17, and it's only the start of the studio's long-term plan to bring new content to the game, which also includes yearly expansions.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Sherif Saed avatar

Sherif Saed

Contributor

Sherif is VG247’s go-to shooter and Souls-likes person. Whether it’s news, reviews, or op-eds – Sherif is always eager to tell you about video games. Sherif is based in Egypt, a fact he’s working diligently to change, if only to have more opportunities to hike.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch