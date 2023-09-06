A new Diablo 4 expansion is set to release every year

It looks like Diablo 4 players may not have to wait too long for the first major expansion, as Blizzard has a certain cadence of release in mind. We already know there's more than one Diablo 4 expansion in the works right now, but Blizzard has now revealed how often we can expect new expansions to arrive.

According to Diablo general manager, Rod Fergusson, Blizzard is aiming to release one expansion every year.

"When you look at the launch of the game and this first season, we see that as building a foundation on which we can build for the future. So, as we look at our quarterly seasons, and we look at our annual expansions, those are the things that we’re really focused on for our live service," he told Dexerto.

This is the first time Blizzard confirmed any timeline for Diablo 4 expansions. So far, the developer is following a quarterly schedule for its seasons. The upcoming Season of Blood is set for October 17.

While seasons do bring new content to the game, they pale in comparison to a typical expansion. That said, Blizzard did not really say how much content we can expect from an expansion, whether they're going to paid, or how much they're going to cost if they are.

It is, however, very promising to see this rapid cadence of releases, as Diablo 3 only received a single expansion, and went years without any meaningful new content. This is another thing the developer doesn't want to repeat.

"When you look back and realise that there were 11 years between D3 and D4, that feels like we didn’t live up to our players, our community, and what they deserve. That’s something we are rectifying in D4 with our seasons and our expansions."

Between now and the start of Season 2, Diablo 4 will get at least one more patch, so expect details of which to arrive soon.