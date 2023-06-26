This is a great way to re-watch all of Diablo 4's campaign dialogue and cutscenes

Although Blizzard didn't hype it up too much ahead of release, Diablo 4's narrative ended up being one of the best things about it. The plot may have been predictable, but characters (especially Lorath, our new Deckard Cain), story, side-quests, and many random NPC chatter were all incredibly engaging.

But what if you missed some of the campaign's main cutscenes, dialogue, or even any of the one-off lines said during combat by key characters? Worse, what if you, gasp, skipped them?

Well, there's some good news!

Reddit user inudax comes to the rescue with a new YouTube playlist that not only combines all of the cutscenes (in-engine and pre-rendered) into one playlist, it also includes all dialogue between the player character and NPCs from the entire game.

This also covers unique combat dialogue, so you get the complete picture. Inudax edited out all pure combat encounters that don't feature any dialogue. The footage, captured in 5K ultrawide in HDR, is split into different videos. There are dedicated videos for each act, beginning with the opening, all the way until the ending cinematic and epilogue.

All videos were captured in daytime, too, for some added consistency. You can find the full playlist at this link. The video below is for the first act, so you can get a taste of what you're in for.

In case you missed it, Diablo 4 servers will be undergoing extended maintenance, today and tomorrow. Better not start any Hardcore characters (but you should be able to play).

