You may be disconnected from Diablo 4 today and tomorrow during five-hour maintenance sessions

Diablo 4 just came off a rough weekend that was plagued with major DDoS attacks on servers, and it's about to face a few more service interruptions. Thankfully, this is the planned kind of interruptions.

Blizzard announced the maintenance schedule for its games this week, and Diablo 4 has not one, but two sessions. The first is scheduled for today, and the other tomorrow.

Blizzard did not say what the maintenance is for exactly, but some believe it will lead to the release of a new patch. This could just be standard maintenance, however, so don't get your hopes up.

The good news is that Diablo 4 won't be entirely unavailable during those times - meaning you're still going to be able to play. The bad news, however, is that you may face various interruptions, such as getting randomly disconnected. You should be able to log back in, however.

First up is the June 26 Diablo 4 session, which is going to take four hours. It kicks off at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST and end at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 9pm BST.

Then, on June 27 Diablo 4 servers enter another maintenance session, which is kicking off at 9:30am PT / 12:30pm ET / 5:30pm BST and wrapping up at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 11pm BST.

Note that times are slightly different for North America and Europe. As you should know by know, it's best not to start or even play any Hardcore characters in Diablo 4 during these times, as disconnecting could result in your character getting deleted.

For any and all the recent Diablo 4 news, hit the link. If you're not going to be playing during the maintenance, maybe spend a few minutes brushing up on your knowledge with our Diablo 4 beginners guide.