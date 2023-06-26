If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
HELL DENIED

DDoS attacks ruined the weekend for Diablo 4 players

Diablo 4 is an always-online game, except when it's not.

Artwork showing the demonic Diablo 4 villain Lilith standing in front of an orange glow from the hell fires of the Sanctuary.
Blizzard
Sherif Saed avatar
News by Sherif Saed Contributor
Published on

If you tried playing Diablo 4 over the weekend, you're likely well aware that it wasn't possible for most of it. I know I did, and definitely couldn't even log in. I know I did, and what I initially thought was a problem on my end, turned out to be on Blizzard's end.

More specifically, the developer's infrastructure suffered a DDoS attack, which knocked out servers for Diablo 4 - a game that requires a constant online connection.

Watch on YouTube
Diablo 4 is an MMO, alright.

As you can imagine, players quickly took to Reddit and social media to voice their frustration, and wonder if others are also unable to log in. Blizzard quickly acknowledged the outage, confirming that it was indeed the result of a DDoS attack.

The developer utilised the in-game news widget to tell players that a DDoS attack is happening, which could cause disconnects, and failure to log in. More frustratingly, the DDoS attack also meant that even those who were to able to play ran into latency and rubber-banding issues (beyond the usual).

A DDoS is a type of attack that floods servers with fake requests, overwhelming them to the point of failure. Bot networks are often used by bad actors to launch these attacks, which are typically meant to harm the target's uptime.

Most of the attacks took place on Sunday, and they were not limited to a certain region, either. Both of Blizzard's North America and Europe customer service Twitter accounts confirmed the outage.

Things took several hours to go back to normal, and they have been stable since late Sunday. For more Diablo 4 coverage, why not hit the link? Plenty of interesting stories from the community (and elsewhere) in there, we promise!

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Sherif Saed avatar

Sherif Saed

Contributor

Sherif is VG247’s go-to shooter and Souls-likes person. Whether it’s news, reviews, or op-eds – Sherif is always eager to tell you about video games. Sherif is based in Egypt, a fact he’s working diligently to change, if only to have more opportunities to hike.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch