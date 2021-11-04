Devolver Digital announced today it has gone public, and the stock exchange values it at $950 million.

The company said with going public, it will be able to continue to invest in the games it's working on now, partner on new ones it previously couldn't consider, and add more of the "fine people we love working with into our cadre of consummate video game professionals."

The employees of Devolver Digital are still the majority owners in the company, it was said, as everyone who works there owns a stake.

Along with now offering public stock, the company also announced it has acquired three studios: Dodge Roll (Enter the Gungeon), Nerial (Reigns, Card Shark) and FireFly Studios(Stronghold series).

These studios join Croteam (Serious Sam, The Talos Principle), which was also acquired within the last year.

"The games and experiences that these four studios have planned are incredible and each maintain their full creative autonomy afforded to them throughout our relationship," said Devolver.

Word has it that Sony has invested a 5% stake in the company, according to GI.biz.

Founded in 2009 over beers at a picnic table, the Austin, Texas-based publisher is known of taking chances on indie titles, and has brought us such gems as Hotline Miami, Shadow Warrior, OillOlli, Hatoful Boyfriend, Genital Jousting, Loop Hero, Death's Door, My Friend Pedro, and many others.

It is also known for its pre-recorded wacky AF E3 parody showcases.