Deathloop PC patch addresses camera stuttering, more updates to come soon

After players have been reporting various issues with the PC version of Deathloop, Arkane has stepped in to offer a fix for at least some of the ongoing performance woes.

We've previously seen myriad reports of performance concerns with the game posted on Reddit, Steam,and Resetera, and now – a week after these reports first started circulating – Arkane has pushed Deathloop's another patch dedicated to making the game run that little bit better. This latest patch is different to the one that targeted more descriptive crash messaging, and fixed issues with achievements.

Most of the complaints to date have been related to visual stuttering and inconsistent frame rates in the PC version of the game, and Arkane's latest update – detailed over on Reddit – seems to be the first step in eliminating that particularly irritating bug.

"We have released a hotfix on PC (update version 1.708.4.0) that addresses an issue experienced by some players whereby mouse-based camera movement could result in the appearance of 'stutter,'" says a Bethesda employee in the post.

"We are also looking into a separate, but related issue that we have identified as a factor that may also be a cause of stuttering at high framerates. (On PC.) We will update further on this as soon as we have more information."

The first patch is now live on both Steam and the Bethesda.net Launcher.

Those that continue to experience stuttering issues on PC are being encouraged to contact customer service and submit a ticket in order to help in testing a hotfix.

Deathloop launched last week and has got the gaming world in something of a frenzy – the PC and PS5 game has impressed critics and consumers alike, and our own Alex Donaldson gave it a 5/5 calling it a "thrilling, slick adventure, and Arkane's best game yet."