It appears some Deathloop players are experiencing issues with the game on PC.

Reports of issues with the game are being posted on Reddit, Steam,and Resetera.

Most of the issues are reports of visual stuttering and inconsistent frame rates.

It also seems that those using KBM have run into mouse stuttering issues, especially during the more busy parts of the game. Some players have even reported the menu screens freezing, and some are having issues loading the game.

It looks like Arkane and Bethesda are on the case though. According to one of the game's community managers who jumped into the conversation on the official Deathloop Reddit, the team is aware of some of the issues and is working on a fix.

"We are aware of reports that some PC users are experiencing stuttering issues in Deathloop," said the Bethesda Softworks staffer. "We're actively investigating the issue right now as a priority, and will update you with more specific information as soon as possible."

Deathloop was released yesterday on PC and PS5 and reviews have been very positive. Our own Alex Donaldson gave it a 5/5 calling it a "thrilling, slick adventure, and Arkane's best game yet."