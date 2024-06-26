DC's Green Lantern series is a go at HBO, as Warner Bros. leaves the Max Originals label behind

DC is moving forward with its Green Lantern series at HBO, locking the first season in for eight episodes.

There's a whole bunch of projects currently in the works at the James Gunn co-led DC Studios, one of which is a TV series based on the Green Lantern. We've known for a little while now that the series is to be penned by acclaimed comic book writer Tom King alongside Damon Lindelof, who's known for creating a whole bunch of popular series like Lost and Watchmen. Now, as reported by Variety, it's been announced that the show is finally being officially picked up at HBO. Notable here is that it was originally intended to be a Max Original, but there's been a shift at Warner Bros to move back towards the HBO Originals label and branding, even for its streaming shows.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Also attached to the show as showrunner and executive producer is Chris Mundy, most recently a producer on True Detective: Night Country, and former showrunner of Ozark. "We are elated to be reuniting with both Chris Mundy and Damon Lindelof as they partner with Tom for this fresh take on DC's Green Lantern," CEO of HBO and Max content Casey Bloys said in a statement. "As part of James and Peter [Safran's] vision for the DC Universe, this first new live action series will mark an exciting new era."

The series will follow both Hal Jordan, the original Green Lantern, and John Stewart, the Lantern you probably remember from your childhood days spent watching the Justice League animated series, both members of the Green Lantern Corps, with the logline explaining: "two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland."

Gunn and Safran also released a joint statement, saying, "We're thrilled to bring this seminal DC title to HBO with Chris, Damon and Tom at the helm. John Stewart and Hal Jordan are two of DC's most compelling characters, and Lanterns brings them to life in an original detective story that is a foundational part of the unified DCU we’re launching next summer with Superman."

As mentioned there, the new DCU is kicking things off with Superman next year, and the first look at David Corenswet's Superman was shown off last month - just ignore the silly scenario the image sets up.