Crysis 4 is currently in the early stages of development

The next Crysis game is happening, and at present, it is in the early stages of development.

In other words, according to Crytek, Crysis 4 will take a while yet, but the studio wanted to bring you the news anyway.

Crytek said Crysis 4 has been highly requested by the community, and it wants to make sure the next installment in the franchise "lives up to all of your expectations."

As development progresses, more details will be released on the next-gen shooter.

The first-person shooter series focuses on a military group that uses nanosuits which enhances abilities and features cloaking technology. The group battles both humans and the Ceph, which are technologically advanced ancient aliens that have been awakened after a very long slumber on earth. The plotline for the fourth installment has not been revealed.

A remastered version of the original Crysis was released back in September 2020 and was followed by the Crysis Remastered Trilogy which included Crysis 2 and Crysis 3 in 2021.

The bundle was released for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Each game is also available for purchase individually.