Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion mod brings back the original voice cast

If you're finding yourself missing Zack Fair and co's original voices, then you might want to check out the Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion mod that brings them all back.

Announced last June and released last month, Crisis Core has received a pretty extensive remaster that has overhauled a lot of what was present in the original PSP game. For one, the visuals are completely new, with modern models, new textures, and fancy lighting, all to bring it closer to Final Fantasy 7 Remake's visual style. But it's not just the visuals that have been matched, as the voice acting has all been redone, all to match the actors cast in 7 Remake. That might not be as welcome a change for some, but if you're playing on PC and miss the old voice acting then good news: there's a mod for that.

As shared by Siliconera, modder Svenchu has shared a mod that restores 99% of the in-game cutscenes that existed in the original PSP version of the game. The reason it's not every single cutscene is because the FMV cutscenes, the fancy pre-rendered ones, haven't had their voices replaced yet. There's also a suite of new voice acting added into the remaster, like for random NPCs, and cutscenes you'd get through the game's DMW system.

Svenchu currently plans to add the original combat voice lines, as well as the FMV voices, and will also add an option to completely remove new voice acting, so that it would be more like the original PSP game.

Of course, this mod will only be available for PC players of the game, so if you're a console player, hopefully you like the new voice acting enough to not be bothered by it.

VG247's review of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion gave the game 4/5, with Alex Donaldson writing, "Repackaged into one of the sharpest Remaster releases I’ve ever seen, it’s a relatively irresistible package - warts and all. The blemishes upon its carefully airbrushed visage are, in many ways, part of the charm."