Crisis Core Reunion couldn't have been a cloud version because of "high expectations" from FF7 Remake fans

According to Crisis Core Reunion's producer, the game couldn't have been just a cloud version because Final Fantasy 7 Remake fans have "high expectations."

Yes, admittedly this is an odd comment, but one that producer Yoshinori Kitase appears to be making in reference to the original PSP version of the game. "If a game’s original hardware is no longer manufactured, it can be difficult to play the title. Crisis Core is an example of that," Kitase explained in a PlayStation Blog interview (thanks, GamesRadar).

"Of course, it would be possible to use cloud technology to play the game at its original specs, but the truth is that after Final Fantasy VII Remake fans have higher expectations towards the graphics. So, I think that it’s definitely worthwhile remastering the game for current generation platforms in order to meet these expectations."

Kitase seems to be implying that the only other alternative would have been to let players play the game through a cloud version, but it is perfectly possible to play other PSP ports without doing so. It's also odd because fellow producer Mariko Sato notes that the team "originally considered porting the graphics unchanged, but there were a lot of things that we were concerned about when we first brought the original version onto a large screen."

Sato goes on to note that they ultimately settled on updating the graphics to try and achieve a similar look to Final Fantasy 7 Remake, which for the most part it looks like it's successfully doing.

The game generally seems like it is shaping up well, with VG247 getting some hands-on time with it in September. While the graphics are quite impressive, Alex Donaldson did note that it being a PSP game does become more apparent in some of the animations, though overall it makes for a good looking remaster.