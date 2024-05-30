Concord comes out guns blazing at PlayStation State of Play with gameplay reveal

Just now during theon May 30, 2024, we've gotten the first real glimpse of Concord , the upccoming multiplayer sci-fi FPS from Firewalk Studios.

We got to see around ten minutes of in-engine footage, captured on PS5.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The footage started out with an animated short, which gave us a fairly decent idea of what to expect. There are five characters at the centre of it, also acting as classes we can choose form (though many more exist). Much more of that was made clear in the gameplay footage that followed.

In short? It's a 5v5 hero shooter with unique characters, though Firewalk did say there's an emphasis on asymetry among its heroes. The game will have its public beta in July, with pre-orders starting June 6. Here is what was shown off:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Concord is set to launch on both the PS5 and PC on August 23. It's the first game from the studio, which was founded in 2018 by a variety of senior Bungie and Activision staff. A few years later in 2023, the company was acquired by Sony Interactive Entertainment, doubtless part of its push to own a sizable portion of the live service market.

What do you think of Concord? Let us know that below, and also feel free to wax lyrical about any other State of Play reveals that got you pumped!