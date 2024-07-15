Didn't get round to trying Concord out? Aren't you lucky, because Sony has extended the early access beta by a day

If you're a PlayStation Plus subscriber and didn't quite get enough time with Concord over the week, you're in luck, because it's around for another day.

At Sony's May PlayStation State of Play, Firewalk Studios revealed its first game, Concord, a multiplayer hero shooter in the vein of games like Overwatch, but with more of a sci-fi, Guardians of the Galaxy-esque spin to it. The new title looked promising enough, but as with all fresh live-service IP, the real test would come when players could get their hands on it. And get their hands on it they have, as anyone that was a PlayStation Plus subscriber, or had the game pre-ordered on Steam, has been able to try out the game's closed beta since July 12, with it supposedly coming to a close yesterday, July 14. That obviously isn't much time to try it out, but as reported by IGN, the early access beta has been extended by a day to today, July 15.

You now have until 12pm PDT/ 9pm CEST/ 4am JST to try the game out amongst other PlayStation Plus subscribers and those that pre-ordered on Steam, which isn't a huge amount more time either, but I wouldn't worry about it too much. While this beta was closed to the aforementioned groups, from July 18 to 21, there will be an open beta that anyone across PlayStation 5 and PC will be able to join in on. This is likely where we'll get more of an idea of how the game is faring, as when it comes to PC players, things didn't look great for the closed beta.

The beta only achieved a concurrent player count peak of 1124 according to SteamDB, and at the time of writing there's only been a 24-hour peak of 507. These aren't convincing numbers for a live-service shooter, but again, this beta only allowed in those that have pre-ordered the game, so perhaps the open beta will fare better. It could be possible that PC players were turned off by the fact you'll have to connect a PSN account to play the game, a controversial move given everything that happened with Helldivers 2.