The creators of Cardcaptor Sakura once made a manga that combined magical girls, mechs, and alternate realities, and for its 30th anniversary its getting a brand new anime

Magic Knight Rayearth, a magical girl mecha hybrid series from the creators of Cardcaptor Sakura, Clamp, is getting a new anime.

For the most part these days, a lot of you probably only know Clamp for Cardcaptor Sakura, the manga group's most famous manga to date, but collectively they've put out some pretty big titles over the years. One such series is Magic Knight Rayearth, a series about three young girls that combined the magical girl and mecha genre, and threw its protagonists into another world isekai style. The series actually got an anime back in 1994, and to celebrate its 30th anniversary, a new anime project was announced earlier today.

The reveal trailer for the series can be seen above, but don't expect all that much from it. There's some footage from the original anime, as well as some art from the original manga, but it's pretty much a case of "yep, there's another anime on the way, hope you're looking forward to it!" The end of the trailer did tease what the characters will look like in the new anime, showing the three protagonists standing on a cliff looking out across a fantasy world, though I imagine this is just a piece of key art rather than anything from the anime itself. There's also no word on cast or crew, I'm sorry to say.

If you're interested in the series at all, it's actually available to stream on Crunchyroll, with the streamer describing the series: "Hikaru Shidou, Umi Ryuuzaki, and Fuu Hououji aren't from Cephiro. While on a school field trip to the Tokyo Tower, the three girls' minds are on anything but different worlds filled with magic and wonder. That is, until Princess Emeraude, the Pillar of Cephiro, cries out for the Magic Knights to save her world--and that just happens to be those three!"

There's no word on when the series might drop, so you'll just have to keep your eyes peeled in the meantime.