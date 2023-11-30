Capcom slips in controversial Denuvo anti-tamper into Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy

Only a few weeks ahead of its launch, Denuvo Anti-Tamper has been added to the Steam version of Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney trilogy.

This was first spotted by eagle-eyed fans, who spotted an update to the title on SteamDB. This website, a database that tracks stacks and data throughout the largest gaming platform on the PC, clearly shows the addition of Denuvo Anti-Tamper mere hours ago.

This software, added to many games in an attempt to prevent manipulation of game data, is infamous for causing performance issues despite its popularity among various game developers and publishers across the world. While creators of the software Irdeto have denied such claims, various tests including one from Digital Foundries' Rich Leadbetter has proven otherwise in some cases.

This was also supported by the testimony of some game developers firsthand. For one, game director behind the Tekken series Katsuhiro Harada blamed Denuvo for Tekken 7's poor PC performance. So you can see why this poor reputation among gamers in-the-know has flourished over the years.

So if you're thinking about grabbing Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy on PC bear this in mind. It may still run fine, but it's worth knowing all the factors impacting a game before you splash some cash its way. It's a black mark on an otherwise hotly anticipated release. While widely accepted as not the best games in the franchise, they're decent enough to have garnered a dedicated following.

Is Denuvo Anti-Tamper a deal breaker for you? Let us know below!