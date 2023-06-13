Ace Attorney 4, 5, and 6 being remastered in Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy

Revealed at yesterday’s Capcom Showcase, Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy will be arriving on the Nintendo Switch (and more platforms!) during early 2024.

And if ‘Trilogy’ didn’t give it away, this Ace Attorney title will feature three games in total, all with a fresh coat of paint. Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney (2007), Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Dual Destinies (2013), and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Spirit of Justice (2016) are being remastered and placed into one, singular package.

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney sees Phoenix Wright stripped of his badge, so we’re instead solving cases as the up-and-coming attorney Apollo Justice alongside Phoenix’s adoptive daughter Trucy.

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Dual Destinies sees Pheonix return as an attorney, but amidst an incredibly dark era for the court system; false charges and fake evidence are everywhere, and it’s up to Pheonix, Apollo, and Athena Cykes to seek justice.

Last, but not least, is Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Spirit of Justice. In this title, Phoenix heads over to the Kingdom of Khura’in where he isn’t exactly most-welcomed by the country’s court system, and of course, he is still accompanied by Apollo and Athena during this escapade.

If the previous Pheonix Wright Ace Attorney Trilogy (2012) is anything to go off, we can expect the format of Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy to be similar, with high-definition detail! Those looking forward to playing the remastered games will be able to from early 2024.

Will you be participating in the legal drama when Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy launches next year?